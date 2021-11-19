Harrowing Details Released In Quadruple Maryland Murder-Suicide

Maryland State Police have released harrowing details in the quadruple murder-suicide involving two young Pennsylvania girls, their father and his alleged accomplice.

The manhunt for Robert Vicosa, 41, Tia Bynam, 35, and Vicosa's daughters, Giana, 7, and Aaminah, 6, came to a tragic end on Thursday around 2:30 p.m., MSP said in a news release.

Authorities had been searching for Vicosa for several days, after he drugged and sexually assaulted his ex-wife with Bynam's help, and then fled the York County home with the two girls.

Pennsylvania State Police told MSP a car matching the suspect vehicle's description was heading south of Waynesboro towards the Maryland line Thursday.

With emergency equipment activated, PSP tired to stop the car when it veered off the road, struck a culvert and came to rest in a grassy area off of Route 418/Ringgold Road in Smithsburg, Maryland, authorities said.

Troopers surrounded the vehicle and attempted to make contact with the suspects to no avail. Approximately 15 minutes later, troopers from the Special Tactical Assault Team Element (S.T.A.T.E.) and the Crisis Negotiation Team arrived on scene to assist.

Multiple verbal requests were made by the Crisis Negotiation Team for the occupants to exit the vehicle -- which yielded no response.

After several more efforts were made to make contact with the occupants, troopers tried to get inside of the vehicle. With limited visibility due to window tinting and interior fogging, police utilized two 40 mm sponge rounds to break the front passenger side window, knowing the front passenger seat was unoccupied.

Vicosa and Bynam -- both former Baltimore police officers -- and the two girls were found inside the car, all with apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Bynam was found in the front seat of the grey Ford Edge. She was wanted by the Baltimore County Police Department and considered armed and dangerous.

Vicosa was found dead in the back of the vehicle, and was a wanted fugitive for multiple felony crimes across Pennsylvania and Maryland. Giana and Aaminah were also in the back of the vehicle with Vicosa.

Authorities are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide.

One of the girls was airlifted to Meritus Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead. The other three individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

Bodies of both adults and children have been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.

Troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack and the Criminal Enforcement Division along with several specialized Maryland State Police units responded to the scene including the Special Tactical Assault Team Element (S.T.A.T.E.), the Crisis Negotiation Team, and the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit.

Forensic Sciences Division crime scene technicians responded to process the scene. Deputies from the U.S. Marshals Service, officers from the Baltimore County Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police were on scene to assist. The Washington County State's Attorney's Office was notified.

There is no motive known at this time for the shooting. Investigators on the scene located an assault rifle and other firearms in the vehicle.

