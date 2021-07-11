Harrington Park House Fire Doused

Firefighters doused a Harrington Park house blaze Sunday afternoon.

No injuries were reported in the two-alarm fire, which broke out in the attic of the two-story wood-frame home on Bogerts Mill Road around 1 p.m., firefighters said.

"The fire was knocked within 15 minutes of arrival with no extension to the lower floors," the Harrington Park Fire Department reported. "A great stop by members. We want to thank neighboring companies for the assistance and coverage."

These included companies from Emerson, Old Tappan and River Vale.

PSE&G was also summoned to the scene.

Mutual aid companies were released shortly before 1:45 p.m.

