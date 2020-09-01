Harmful Algae Blooms Found In These New Jersey Lakes

Harmful algal blooms have been reported in 32 lakes across the state as of Sept. 1 -- and some are calling for action.

In total, two lakes were at a red “warning” level, 20 were orange “advisory” level and 10 were at a blue “watch” level (scroll down for the breakdown).

Beaches on Haledon Reservoir were closed for swimming.

“We are heading into Labor Day Weekend, but our lakes are still getting worse,” said Jeff Tittel, Director of the New Jersey Sierra Club.

“Blue-green algae has taken its toll on an important recreational area that so many people enjoy… it will only get worse due to DEP’s failure to act. Instead of coming up with funding and a plan to clean up our lakes, DEP came out with a new multicolored tool that rolls back standards.”

The breakdown of warning levels across the 32 lakes is as follows.

Red “Warning” Level:

Driscoll Pond

Hopkins Pond

Orange “Advisory” Level:

Amico Island Pond

Branch Brook Park Lake

Delaware Lake

Dramasei Park Lake

Greenwich Lake

Greenwood Lake

Lake Virginia - Birchfield

Mountain Lake

Rosedale Lake

Spruce Run Reservoir

Sunset Lake - Asbury

Sunset Lake - Bridgewater

Lake Hopatcong

Burlington Island Lake

Ramapo River

Passaic River

Woodcliff Reservoir

Avis Millpond

Daretown Lake

Haledon Reservoir

Blue “Watch” Level:

Budd Lake

Kirkwood Lake

Pemberton Lake

Musconetcong Lake

Swartswood Lake

Lake Sarah - Birchfield

Lake Neepaulin

Cozy Lake

Memorial Lake

Slabtown Lake

While public bathing beaches remain open, blue algae cell counts in the lake are between 20k and 80k cells per mL, classifying the water as a blue “watch” level, New Jersey Sierra Club officials report.

Tittel calls for the DEP to take action.

“It is alarming that 32 lakes in New Jersey are closed or under advisory because of HABs,” he said. “This shows that New Jersey has failed to properly clean up our lakes or come up with a funding mechanism. The state needs to take real action, whether it is TMDLs (Total Maximum Daily Load standards), stormwater management, or restoration funding.”

“DEP needs to take strong action to protect our lakes and their watersheds, otherwise our lakes could end up dying.”

