Harding PD: Family's Sheep Found Shot Dead, Another Seriously Injured

Authorities were seeking the person who shot a pair of sheep belonging to a Harding family, injuring one and killing the other.

Police responded to the Cherry Lane home Saturday where family members told them two of their 14 sheep had been shot sometime overnight, Harding Police Chief Erik Heller said.

Police believe someone trespassed overnight with a weapon and shot the animals, the chief said. One was dead and the other transported to a local animal hospital with serious injuries, he said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Harding Township Police Department at 973-455-0500.

The investigation is being conducted by the Harding Township Police Humane Law Enforcement Officer, with assistance from the Morris County Sheriff’s Department. Investigation is ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.