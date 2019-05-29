Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Repeat Sex Offender From Englewood Charged With Sexually Assaulting Minor
News

Harding PD: Family's Sheep Found Shot Dead, Another Seriously Injured

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Authorities were seeking the person who shot a pair of sheep belonging to a Harding family, injuring one and killing the other.
Authorities were seeking the person who shot a pair of sheep belonging to a Harding family, injuring one and killing the other. Photo Credit: File Photo

Authorities were seeking the person who shot a pair of sheep belonging to a Harding family, injuring one and killing the other.

Police responded to the Cherry Lane home Saturday where family members told them two of their 14 sheep had been shot sometime overnight, Harding Police Chief Erik Heller said.

Police believe someone trespassed overnight with a weapon and shot the animals, the chief said. One was dead and the other transported to a local animal hospital with serious injuries, he said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Harding Township Police Department at 973-455-0500.

The investigation is being conducted by the Harding Township Police Humane Law Enforcement Officer, with assistance from the Morris County Sheriff’s Department. Investigation is ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.