Handyman Lover Arrested In Orsolya Gaal Murder

Orsolya Gaal's former handyman David Bonola has been arrested and charged in her grisly murder last weekend at her Forest Hills home, multiple news reports say.

Bonola, 44, arrived at the112th NYPD precinct Thursday, April 21 for questioning and is facing charges of murder, criminal tampering, and possession of a weapon.

Gaal's body was found by two walkers in the area after a blood trail led to her home, around 8 a.m., Saturday, April 16. The 51-year-old mom had been stabbed some 58 times in the neck, torso, and left arm. The sources also revealed she had wounds to her hands in an attempt to fight off her attacker.

Bonola apparently showed up at Gaal's $2 million home, where they fought before he killed her, NBC4 reports.

It was the same home that she lived with her 13- and 17-year-old sons and husband, Howard Klein. It had reportedly not been broken into. The crime appeared to have been fueled by anger, and was unplanned, sources in law enforcement previously said.

In a chilling twist to the story, Gaal's husband, Howard Klein, reported receiving a text from her phone after the crime saying the killing was revenge for her sending him to jail years ago and "your whole family is next," the Daily Mail reported.

Investigators believe that Gaal was attacked in her basement, while the 13-year-old son was on the top floor of the home.

Chilling footage shows an individual dragging the duffel bag containing Gaal's body down the block.

