Handyman Exposed Himself, Sexually Assaulted Young Girl On Jersey Shore: Authorities

Police in Ocean County have arrested a handyman for an alleged incident involving a young girl at a home he was doing work on, authorities said.

Carlos Morales-Cortes, 27, of Jackson, was charged with aggravated sexual assault with a victim less than 13 years old and endangering the welfare of a child by engaging in sexual conduct, Jackson police said this week.

On April 11, Jackson Police Officer Matthew Kalbach responded to a residence in the township on the report of a sexual assault.

Kalbach spoke with the parents of a juvenile female who reported that their child was sexually assaulted by a handyman who was hired to do work in their home.

It was alleged that the suspect had touched the child’s buttocks and then on another occasion, exposed himself to her and made contact with her with his genitals as he did, police said.

The investigation was continued by Det. Dominic Manion, the agency’s juvenile detective, along with a detective from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit.

The suspect was identified and follow-up investigation and interviews were conducted which resulted in the arrest of the suspect, police said.

He was processed and was being held in the Ocean County Jail.

