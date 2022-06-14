Handcuffed Escaped Prisoner Plucked From Passaic River

A handcuffed suspect bolted from Hawthorne police and fled into the Passaic River but was captured a short time later, authorities said.

The prisoner took off and waded into the river near East 5th Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers went in after him as the prisoner began floating down the river. One of them ended up hanging onto a tree branch, witnesses said.

The prisoner was scooped up in the area of the North 6th Street Bridge (aka: the Sixth Avenue Bridge), which connects Paterson and Prospect Park at the Hawthorne border

An EMS unit was called to check out one of the officers while colleagues took the prisoner back into custody.

According to an unconfirmed report, the suspect had tried to steal a vehicle from a local tow yard.

New Jersey State Police sent a chopper. First responders from Paterson, Fair Lawn and Glen Rock also assisted.

