Hamburg Motorcyclist Killed In Rockaway Crash Was Doting Dad, Loving Husband

A 34-year-old father of two was killed in a motorcycle crash in Rockaway.

A resident called 911 after a black 2009 Harley-Davidson driven by James Reddy of Hamburg crashed on the front lawn of a Green Pond Road home around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

Reddy, who was underneath the cycle when police arrived, was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.

What caused the crash wasn't immediately clear.

Born in Hackensack, Reddy grew up in Kinnelon and lived in Highland Lakes before settling in Hamburg with his wife, Celeste, a few years ago, his obituary says.

He was known for his work ethic and was a self-employed carpenter and general contractor.

His wife penned a heartfelt tribute on Facebook, remembering Reddy as a doting and cheerful dad, and caring husband:

"Words cannot describe the love and happiness you have brought to all of us. The most selfless person, you always put others before yourself, brightening everyone’s day with your genuine love for life.

"Family and friends meant the world to you, but your caring self would never hesitate in helping anyone you met, which made a lasting impression on those who knew you even for a moment.

"You were an amazing father to our children, and even after a day of work, showed them how much fun there is to life. You showed Thomas and Natalie how to live in the moment, how to make each moment special-from late night ice cream parties, piggy-back-rides, puddle splashing, night adventures, silly faces, magic tricks but also gentle kisses, quiet snuggles, bedtime stories, and your warm, protective embrace."

Besides his wife and children, Reddy is survived by his mother, Pamela Mitchell, and her husband, John; father James Reddy and his wife, Kathleen; sister Sarah Ann Reddy; step-siblings Ian Mitchell, Brendan Mitchell, John Raymond, Courtney Raymond and Dana Raymond; and other family members, friends and loved ones.

Visitation will be Sunday, July 28 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Ferguson Vernon Funeral Home in Vernon.

A funeral service will be Monday, July 29 at 10 a.m., at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery.

