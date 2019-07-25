Hamburg Motorcyclist, 34, Dead In Rockaway Crash

A 34-year-old motorcyclist from Hamburg died in a Rockaway motorcycle crash.

The man was pronounced dead at the seen of the Green Pond Road crash just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, local police said.

Police responded to a 911 call from an area resident to find the man under a 2009 black Harley Davidson on the front lawn of a home, Rockaway Police Chief Martin McParland said.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

