Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Clifton Stolen Auto Chase Ends In Crash, Detention Of Passaic Teens
News

Hamburg Motorcyclist, 34, Dead In Rockaway Crash

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
A 34-year-old man died in a Rockaway motorcycle crash Tuesday.
A 34-year-old man died in a Rockaway motorcycle crash Tuesday. Photo Credit: Rockaway PD

A 34-year-old motorcyclist from Hamburg died in a Rockaway motorcycle crash.

The man was pronounced dead at the seen of the Green Pond Road crash just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, local police said.

Police responded to a 911 call from an area resident to find the man under a 2009 black Harley Davidson on the front lawn of a home, Rockaway Police Chief Martin McParland said.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.