A speeding driver who had several cellphones with him when he made an illegal turn made Haledon police suspicious enough to summon a drug-sniffing K-9, leading to his arrest and the seizure of heroin, crack and pot, authorities said.

Justin Alford, 29, gave conflicting statements after Officers Jeffrey Welsh and Kris Duci stopped his Jeep with Florida license plates on Burhans Avenue, Capt. George Guzman said.

The response by a Passaic County sheriff's drug dog to an exterior sniff prompted a search that turned up 790 heroin folds labeled "Knockout," 50 yellow vials of crack and a pound of a half of pot in a big on the back seat, the captain said.

The officers seized the contraband, as well as $1,185 in suspected drug proceeds, Guzman said.

They arrested Alford on various judge charges, issued him summonses for careless driving and making an illegal turn and sent him to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

