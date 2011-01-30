Haledon PD: Clifton Driver Busted With Oxy, Xanax, More

Haledon police caught a Clifton driver with a mobile drug store of sorts when they stopped him for delaying traffic, authorities said.

Ala Mustafa, 38, "abruptly exited" his 2018 Dodge Durango when Officers Officer Nasir Mora and Jonathan Velez conducted a stop in a marked unit on Legion Place, Capt. George Guzman Jr. said.

Patting him down, they found 104 Oxycodone pills in the left pocket of his cargo pants, Guzman said.

They arrested Mustafa, then searched the vehicle and found 174 amphetamine pills, 66 Xanax and some Ecstasy, the captain said.

An envelope containing cocaine was found on the front passenger floor, he said.

Police charged Mustafa with various drug offenses, including having the intent to distribute them, then sent him to the Passaic County Jail to await a first court appearance.

