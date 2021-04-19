Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hail Of Gunfire At Paterson Street Corner Leaves Victim Critical, Vehicles, Business Struck

A victim was critically wounded in a hail of gunfire at a Paterson street corner, responders said.

The victim arrived at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center via private vehicle following the 9:45 p.m. shooting Sunday at Straight and Essex streets.

Police reported recovering 18 shell casings and two live rounds.

One of the bullets smashed through the window of a medical insurance company. Three parked vehicles also were struck. 

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora were expected to release more information sometime Monday morning.

