North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Hackettstown Teen, Rowan Athlete Battling Leukemia Won't Fight Alone

Cecilia Levine
Molly Gorczyca, 19, of Hackettstown, was recently diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
A Hackettstown teen recently diagnosed with cancer won't be fighting alone.

More than $24,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Molly Gorczyca, 19, as of Wednesday morning.

The teen -- who plays field hockey for Rowan University -- will be undergoing chemotherapy treatment at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for the next four or five months, the GoFundMe says.

"On Wednesday, our family’s world got turned upside down," campaign founder Craig Gorczyca write.

"Anybody who knows Molly knows that she is incredible strong and determined and we have full faith that she will overcome this setback with the love & support of her family and friends."

