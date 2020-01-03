Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
News

Breaking News: Fire KO'd At Wayne Adhesives Company
News

Hackettstown Police ID Victim Of 'New Kids On The Block' Charged As Perpetrator , Report Says

New Kids on the Block European Tour 2014
New Kids on the Block European Tour 2014 Photo Credit: Ibolya Nyikos Wikimedia Commons

Step by Step, Hackettstown police are working through a "New Kids on the Block" phone scam, most recently having charged a Warren County victim as a perpetrator.

Cynthia Salvadore, 42, of Mansfield, said she got a phone call from someone claiming to be Jordan Knight of the popular 1980s boy band, NorthJersey.com reports.

The caller told Salvadore that he wanted to send her a $2,700 check to cash for her to donate to a charity in Nigeria, the report says.

Salvadore then cashed the check at Anderson Cash Checking, deposited $2,000 into a bank account and then bought $700 worth of gift cards that she sent back to the alleged Knight.

Tipped off by an alert from the check-cashing company last October, Salvadore was charged in December with cashing a bad check and possession of a forged check, authorities said.

She was released pending a court appearance.

Hackettstown police Sgt. Darren Tynan said they recognize Salvadore as a victim of the sam but charged her because the check was cashed and the company didn't recover the money.

Click here for the full NorthJersey.com story.

