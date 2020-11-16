Hackensack University Medical Center Suspends Visits Amid COVID-19 Resurgence

BREAKING NEWS: Hackensack University Medical Center is suspending visits again, with certain exceptions, amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases, Daily Voice has learned.

The suspension begins Tuesday and continues until further notice, hospital administrators said Monday.

The only exceptions include:

pediatric patients, who are permitted only one parent or caregiver;

expectant mothers, who are permitted one partner;

special needs adults, who are permitted one caregiver;

end of life visitation.

Patients were being encouraged to "stay connected with their loved ones by phone, video communication of text," hospital officials said.

The suspension was enacted to keep patients and staff safe, they said.

HUMC previously banned visitors in March, as the COVID-19 crisis accelerated, before eventually setting visiting hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

That changes again on Tuesday.

"The numbers [of cases] are skyrocketing," one staffer said. "It's getting crazy again."

