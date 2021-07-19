Hackensack Tenant Charged With Shooting Englewood Man Near Spot Where Dad Was Killed In 1997

It was outside a Hackensack apartment complex that Willy Mann's father was brutally killed during his 2nd birthday party 24 years ago. Now Mann himself stands charged with attempted murder for shooting an Englewood man in the very same neighborhood.

Responding officers found the 28-year-old victim in the back seat of a Nissan Maxima with multiple gunshot wounds, including one in the neck, outside the Alston Arms on Newman Street shortly after 10:30 p.m. July 11, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

They conducted CPR before the victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, responders said.

Detectives from the prosecutor's office and Hackensack police "revealed that Willy Mann shot the victim multiple times and fled the scene," Musella said Monday.

They immediately went looking for Mann, who lives in the same complex and works in an area supermarket. They even brought a Bergen County Regional SWAT team.

But Mann wasn't home.

Mann was arrested and charged on Friday, the prosecutor said. He has remained in the Bergen County Jail since then, charged with attempted murder, weapons possession and criminal attempt.

Mann has a criminal history mostly involving drugs and drug-court violations, records show. Three months after his 18th birthday in 2013, he was charged by Hackensack police with resisting arrest, assaulting police and improper behavior.

Family and friends had just celebrated Willy's second birthday in 1997 when his father was struck in the head with an aluminum baseball bat during a dispute with another man.

William Mann Sr., who worked as an exterminator, died five days later.

Jurors in Hackensack later convicted Michael Barker, 23, of Glen Rock of murder.

