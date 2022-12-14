Hackensack Stolen Car Driver, Three Underage Passengers Caught At Mall In Paramus

A 19-year-old Hackensack man was charged with using three minors to break the law after Paramus police caught all of them in a stolen car at the Garden State Plaza, authorities said.

Hackensack police had issued an alert after the 2010 Volkswagen Beetle was stolen on Saturday, Dec. 10, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth R. Ehrenberg said.

That night, security guards at the mall spotted the Beetle on the second floor of the south parking deck and notified borough police, the chief said.

Officer Michael Mordaga responded with fellow Officers Kevin Osback, Ben Fox, Tom Keough and Justin Sicari.

They seized the driver, identified as Michael Dow, and the three juveniles – ages 16, 15 and 14 -- all from Hackensack, Ehrenberg said.

Police issued delinquency complaints to the minors, who were released to family members pending closed-door hearings in the Family Part of Superior Court in Hackensack.

Dow, meanwhile, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal possession of a knife and three counts of employing juveniles in committing a crime. He was sent to the Bergen County Jail before being ordered released by a judge, pending further court action, on Monday.

