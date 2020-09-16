Hackensack Police Nab Church Burglar

Hackensack police who were tipped off by an alert resident captured a burglar moments after he broke into a church 'round midnight Wednesday, authorities said.

A caller told police that the intruder – identified as Justin Draper, 24, of Anderson Street – had removed a window screen at First Presbyterian Church on Passaic Street and climbed in, Detective Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

Special Police Officer Stephen Koller nabbed Draper as he fled out an exit door, DeWitt said.

Draper “claimed he was simply trying to find his cell phone inside a female's bedroom” but got lost, the captain said.

He also said he “forgot” how he got into the building, DeWitt said.

Police charged Draper with burglary and obstruction and released him pending an appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Also responding to the call were Officers Evelyn Reyes, Brett McCarthy and Cristobal Lara-Nunez, along with Sgts. Sean Briggs and Jason Klosk.

