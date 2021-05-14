Hackensack PD: Pedestrian, 76, Struck, Killed By Pickup, Landscaping Trailer

A 76-year-old Hackensack pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night.

Carol Ventura, a North Bergen native who lived on Prospect Avenue, was in the crosswalk when she was struck by a 2021 Dodge Ram pickup truck that was turning from southbound Summit Avenue onto eastbound Passaic Street shortly after 8:30 p.m., police Capt. Nicole Foley said.

"After being hit, she was subsequently run over by a westbound landscaping truck’s trailer," Foley said.

Ventura was pronounced dead a short time later at Hackensack University Medical Center.

The pickup truck driver, 42, of Rochelle Park, told police he "had a green light when he proceeded into his turn and did not see [Ventura] until after his vehicle struck her," Foley said.

The 51-year-old Paramus driver of the 2012 Ford F550 landscaping truck said he was "traveling straight through the intersection, also with a green light," the captain said.

"He reported not seeing [Ventura], who had already been struck and was lying in the roadway," she said. "The back portion of his trailer then struck [her]."

Carol Ventura was struck at the intersection of Passaic Street and Summit Avenue in Hackensack. Cecilia Levine

Police were continuing an investigation, the captain said.

"It should be noted that a pedestrian in a crosswalk at a traffic signal only has the right-of-way if the signal in same direction as the pedestrian is walking is green," she noted. "Or, at a signal with a pedestrian crossing device (which this intersection does not have), the white hand/walk signal must be illuminated.

"Based on the initial investigation, and Patino's statement, it does appear that [Ventura] had the right of way," Foley added. "Both drivers remained on scene and cooperated in our initial investigation."

