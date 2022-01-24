Contact Us
Hackensack PD: Jaywalker, 83, Struck By SUV Driven By 80-Year-Old Motorist

Jerry DeMarco
Hackensack police
Hackensack police Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

An 83-year-old pedestrian from Waldwick was hospitalized -- and got a ticket -- after she was struck in Hackensack by an SUV driven by an 80-year-old Westwood woman, authorities said.

The victim needed ankle surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center after she was struck on Berry Street by a Ford Edge whose driver had made a left from southbound State Street at 2:17 p.m. Sunday, Police Lt. Anthony Natale said.

Police issued a summons to the pedestrian for jaywalking, Natale said.

