Hackensack PD: Hells Angel Busted With Loaded Gun, Drugs In Route 80 Stop

A Hells Angel with a record was found carrying a loaded gun and drugs during a traffic stop on a Route 80 entrance ramp, Hackensack police said.

Narcotics detectives stopped a 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by Mark E. Johnson, 44, on the eastbound highway entrance ramp off Polifly Road shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Investigators had witnessed a drug deal involving Johnson moments earlier, Detective Lt. Michael Antista said.

When he couldn’t produce a driver’s license or registration, they asked him to get out of the Jeep, he said.

Once he did, the detectives spotted a hammer sticking out between the driver’s seat and center console, Antista said.

Johnson was also found carrying a .380-caliber LCP Ruger loaded with six rounds, the lieutenant said.

Police found the hammer and a gravity knife, along with steroids, methadone and morphine in the Wrangler, he said.

Johnson remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with drug and weapons charges, including possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

