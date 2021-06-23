Hackensack Man Shot In Paterson

A 48-year-old Hackensack man was wounded overnight in Paterson as almost-daily gunfire in the city continued, authorities confirmed.

The victim was expected to survive after being shot in the arm outside what once the Magic Center Barber Shop in the 400 block of Market Street between Seeley and Rose Street shortly before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, responders said.

He was taken for treatment to nearby St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, they said.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora confirmed the shooting in a release. They didn't say whether a suspect was captured or identified.

The incident continued a stretch of shootings in the Silk City the past two weeks. Five people were wounded last week in a single drive-by shooting on Rosa Parks Boulevard.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.