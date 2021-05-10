Hackensack Man Released On Child Porn Charges

UPDATE: A Bergen County-based insurance underwriter for entertainers, athletes and corporate executives was released pending court action on child porn charges, authorities said.

Matthew Heitman, 33, was arrested Thursday during a raid of his Hackensack home, Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The former Upper Saddle River resident "used the Internet to view, download, and possess more than 1,000 digital files and distributed multiple digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children," the prosecutor said.

Heitman was discovered during a "months-long Internet child pornography investigation" by detectives from his office and local police, Musella said.

They sent him to the Passaic County Jail on possession of child porn and endangerment counts, after which a judge released Heitman on Friday, with conditions, pending further court action.

Musella thanked member of his Cyber Crime Task Force, including members of the Lyndhurst and Ramsey police departments who he said participate in the unit.

