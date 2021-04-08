Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

News

Hackensack Man Found Dead Of Gunshot Suicide Behind Police HQ

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Hackensack Police HQ
Hackensack Police HQ Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A Hackensack man shot and killed himself behind city police headquarters on State Street early Thursday evening, responders said.

Police said they found the 76-year-old victim with a single gunshot wound to the head, along with a handgun, in his car in the rear parking lot off Central Avenue around 7:30 p.m. 

There were no indications of foul play, they said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was notified. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was summoned to collect evidence. 

The Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office was called to determine the official cause of death.

Further details were expected to be released Friday morning.

******

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Or text CONNECT to 741-741.You are not alone.

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.