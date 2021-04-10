Contact Us
Hackensack Man Formerly Of Englewood Busted On Child Porn Charges

Emery Taylor
Emery Taylor Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A security guard from Hackensack was arrested on child porn charges, authorities confirmed.

Emery Taylor, 34, “used the Internet to view, download, and possess more than 1,000 digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Monday.

Detectives from Musella’s Cyber Crimes Unit arrested Taylor following a raid Friday of his home in the Park Lane Apartments on Union Street, the prosecutor said.

Taylor, formerly of Englewood, remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on possession of child pornography charges.

Musella thanked Englewood police for their assistance, as well as police from Lyndhurst, Ridgewood and Rochelle Park participate in his Bergen County Cyber Crimes Task Force. 

