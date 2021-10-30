Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NJ Prosecutor: Did Cyber-Predator Ask Your Pre-Teen For Nude Pics, Sex Talk?
News

Hackensack Man, 18, Charged With Paterson Murder

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Jaheem Glaze
Jaheem Glaze Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

An 18-year-old Hackensack man became the second defendant charged in the cold-blooded killing of a 20-year-old Paterson resident on a Silk City street corner.

Jaheem Glaze was captured without incident in East Orange early Friday by a strike team composed of Paterson police, Passaic County prosecutor’s detectives and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, authorities said.

Glaze was sent to the Passaic County Jail, where Rasheed Thomas, 19, has also been held in connection with the killing following his arrest last month.

Both are charged with murder and weapons offenses, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

BAIL REFORM: Freed On Double Gun Rap, Young Paterson Man Shoots, Kills Another, Authorities Say

They didn’t say whether detectives believe one or both men fired at Elijah Wilson, who was found mortally wounded at the corner of East 18th Street and Fulton Place shortly before 3 a.m. Sept. 11.

Wilson was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 5:59 a.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.