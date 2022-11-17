HACKENSACK HOMICIDE: Three Charged In Targeted Barbershop Shooting

UPDATE: On the day when loved ones laid to rest a Maywood man who was gunned down outside a Hackensack barber shop last weekend, authorities announced the arrests of his alleged killer and two accomplices.

A Catholic prayer service and burial were held on Thursday morning, Nov. 17, for Vidal Nieves, a 28-year-old single dad who worked at a dollar store in Passaic.

At the same time, charges were being brought against:

Dior Alston, a 21-year-old laborer from South Hackensack;

Malik Abel, 21, an electrician from Maywood;

Rayshawn Powel-Myhand, a 19-year-old cashier from Hackensack.

Alston and Abel are charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, stalking and illegal weapons possession, among other offenses, for plotting and carrying out Nieves's slaying, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Poel-Myhand is charged with hindering their arrests.

All three were seized on Thursday, the prosecutor said. They were being held in the Bergen County Jail pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Although the charges indicate the shooting was planned, Musella didn't disclose what his detectives believe was the motive.

Nieves was walking past the Minyety Barbershop off the corner of Lehigh and Essex streets when he was shot around 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

Nieves, who worked at a Dollar Tree store in Passaic, was rushed into surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center and died less than two hours later.

A second male victim, 45, was grazed and refused medical attention at the scene, responders said.

The shooter -- dressed all in black, including a ski mask -- fled on foot toward Lehigh Street, witnesses told police.

Nieves made it to Lehigh Street near Sussex Street, where he collapsed.

Born in Virginia Beach, VA, Nieves lived in Jersey City, East Rutherford and Hackensack before moving to Maywood three years ago, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his parents, Ricardo and Elizabeth, his daughter, Lillyannie Nieves, a sister, Ariela Nieves, grandfather, Victor Cordova and grandmother, Doitilia Nieves.

