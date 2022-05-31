Contact Us
Hackensack Firefighters Make Quick Work Of Late-Night Memorial Day Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
240 Prospect Avenue, Hackensack
240 Prospect Avenue, Hackensack Photo Credit: HACKENSACK FD

Hackensack firefighters quickly doused a late-night Memorial Day apartment blaze.

The first arriving companies extinguished the lower-floor blaze at the Quail Heights Apartments on Prospect Street shortly before 11 p.m.

No injuries were reported. The official cause wasn't immediately determined.

Mutual aid responders included Englewood and Teaneck, firefighters, along with EMS units from the Hackensack Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Hackensack University Medical Center.

