Hackensack Detectives Nab Repeat Offender In $4,500 Restaurant, Deli Burglaries

Hackensack detectives investigating a pair of smash-in burglaries at two local businesses didn’t have to go far to identify a suspect.

Surveillance video made it easy after $4,500 in cash was taken from a register and safe at El Pautinito Restaurant on Kansas Street and $37 was stolen from Eileen Grocery on Lodi Street two days later, they said.

Shajee Jackson remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Detective Lt. Michael Antista and Detective Sgts Francesco Tripodi and Ioannis Papanikolaou nabbed the repeat offender on First Street the day before.

Antista had identified and arrested Jackson following a similar crime several years ago. READ MORE….

Jackson, whose criminal history stretches back nearly a decade, is charged this time with two counts each of burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

