Hackensack Born ISIS Bride Suing Trump Administration, Report Says

The Trump administration is facing a lawsuit from a Hackensack-born ISIS bride who feels she and her toddler son are wrongfully being kept out of the U.S.

Hoda Muthana, 24, has since renounced the terrorist group that she left for in 2014, her lawyer Hassan Shibly said, adding she had a valid passport at the time.

Shibly said Muthana was "brainwashed" by the Islamic State when she fled her family in Alabama -- "just a stupid, naive young dumb woman, he said.

After her third marriage to an IS fighter, Muthana wanted to get out.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Muthana does not have any legal basis, a valid U.S. passport or right to a passport (or any visa) to travel to the U.S.

Muthana and her 18-month-old are living in a Syrian refugee camp.

Trump earlier this week sent the following Tweet: "I have instructed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and he fully agrees, not to allow Hoda Muthana back into the Country!"

