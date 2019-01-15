Hackensack Barber Charged With Collecting Child Porn

A 26-year-old barber from Hackensack was charged with collecting child porn, authorities said.

Jose A. Canela-Castillo, 26, remained free pending a Feb. 2 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack following his arrest Friday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

He’s charged with possession of child pornography.

Detectives from Musella’s Cyber Crimes Unit arrested Canela-Castillo after learning that he “used the Internet to view, download, and possess files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” the prosecutor said.

He thanked Hackensack police for the assistance – as well as Lyndhurst police, who he said participated in his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.