Habitual Offender Who Bathed In McDonald's Bathroom Gets Tased Twice: Garfield PD

A habitual offender who used a McDonald's bathroom to bathe fought with responding Garfield police officers and ended up being tased twice, authorities said.

Officers responding to a call at the Passaic Street fast-food restaurant shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, were told that Robert P. Glodek, 33, was "using their bathroom as a shower and refused to leave," Capt. Mario X. Pozo said.

Officer Joseph Kopacz approached Glodek outside the McDonald’s and tried getting his ID in case McDonald's wanted to pursue criminal charges, the captain said.

Glodek, of Union Township, "refused to cooperate with officers and attempted to flee on his bicycle," Pozo said.

They tried to take him into custody but Glodek resisted, the captain said. He continued to struggle until an officer tried to tase him, Pozo said.

His heavy clothing prevented any effect on Glodek, who yanked the probes from his coat and took off on foot, he said.

The officers caught up to Glodek at Shopping Center Drive, where he again put up a fight, Pozo said.

Glodek got zapped again and was finally taken into custody, he said.

An ambulance was summoned because of the Taser deployment, but Glodek refused medical attention, the captain said.

Police sent Glodek to the Bergen County Jail after finding an active warrant out of Linden. They charged him with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and obstruction, Pozo said.

It was one of several arrests for Glodek in no fewer than four different New Jersey counties over the past few years, records show.

