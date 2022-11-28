Gunshot Fired Into Teaneck Apartment, Neighbor Charged

A Teaneck tenant missed being struck by a bullet that police said was fired into an apartment by a neighbor.

Police responded to the Red Road building once known as Parry Manor -- just down Cedar Lande from headquarters -- shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, Deputy Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.

A man identified as Shariyf Salahuddeen, 28, was quickly taken into custody, according to Bergen County Jail records.

Salahuddeen was charged with endangerment by "knowingly creating the risk of death," as well as unlawful possession of both a firearm and large-capacity ammo, the records show.

He was then sent to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for an unknown reason.

"There are no reported injuries sustained during this incident," McGurr wrote in a release early Sunday. "The scene has been secured and the investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. We will release further details as they become available."

