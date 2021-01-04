Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Guns Along The Passaic: Tipster Leads Fair Lawn Police To Box Of Weapons

Jerry DeMarco
Fair Lawn police
Fair Lawn police Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (FILE) for DAILY VOICE

Fair Lawn police acting on a tip found a trio of handguns behind a local restaurant.

Checking out the tip from a retired Parsippany police officer of weapons dumped into the Passaic River, officers found the guns Wednesday night in a box on the riverbank behind Lucky Steak Plate on Maple Avenue off River Road.

Members of the Fair Lawn Rescue Squad and Fire Co. 1 put boats in the river, Sgt. Brian Metzler said, but didn't find any additional firearms.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was notified.

Makes and models were temporarily withheld while an investigation into the source of the guns continued.

