A gunman robbed a 7-Eleven in Woodland Park earlier this week, authorities confirmed.

The armed robber entered the Rifle Camp Road convenience store and demanded cash just before midnight Tuesday, March 22.

He fled with $500.

Anyone who might have witnessed the robbery or has information that could help identify the gunman is asked to contact the Woodland Park Police Detective Bureau: (973) 345-8111.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.