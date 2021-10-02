Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

News

Gunfire Erupts At Cherry Hill High School Football Game

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Cherry Hill High School West football stadium Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cherry Hill High School football game (Courtesy: CherryHillHSWest on Instagram) Photo Credit: Instagram @cherryhillhswest

Gunfire rang out during a home football game, authorities said.

Detectives are investigating a shooting near Cherry Hill High School West, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Acting Cherry Hill Police Chief Larry Robb.

The gunplay occurred Friday at 8:47 p.m. in the residential area of Fulton and Weld streets -- close to the football complex, they said. 

Cherry Hill West was playing Bridgeton High School. Bridgeton won the game, 32-24.

Instagram @CherryHillHSWest

Cherry Hill High School football game (Courtesy: CherryHillHSWest on Instagram)

Instagram/ CherryHillHSWest

Detectives reportedly found eight spent shell casings at the scene of the shooting. 

There were no confirmed victims or suspects, Mayer and Robb said.

The CCPO’s Major Crimes Unit and the Cherry Hill Police Department are handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call CCPO Detective Tanner Ogilvie at 856-650-6398 or Cherry Hill Police Detective Robert Daniello at 856-432-8834.

Tips also can be submitted at ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org or ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.