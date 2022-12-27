Gun-Toting Ex-Con Wanted By US Marshals Nabbed By Glen Rock Police: Authorities

A recently-imprisoned ex-con wanted by U.S. Marshals was carrying a loaded gun, a high-capacity magazine and hollow-point bullets when Glen Rock police arrested him following a predawn incident, authorities said.

Aaron Williams, 30, of Paterson had only just been released this past March 13 after serving a little more than six years in state prison in two separate stretches, records show.

A conviction this time will cost him much more time behind bars.

Glen Rock officers responding to a call at Bradford Street found Williams involved in an unspecified dispute in a vehicle shortly after 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, Lt. Frank Riggio said.

The officers found Williams carrying a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun, along with the illegal magazine and ammo, the lieutenant said.

Williams was also being sought by the U.S. Marshals Service for violating conditions of release, Riggio said.

Records show Williams had been convicted of resisting arrest in Paterson in 2011 and for his involvement in a shooting in the Silk City in 2013.

Williams was originally charged with attempted murder, among other offenses, then went to prison for two years in 2015 after taking a plea deal.

He was convicted on a gun charge soon after his release in 2017, records show. Another four-plus years in prison followed.

Glen Rock police charged Williams early Monday with weapons offenses – including being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun – as well as possession of the magazine and ammunition and hindering his arrest.

They sent Williams to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained on Tuesday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Riggio thanked Ridgewood police for their assistance.

