Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Serious Injuries Reported In Helicopter Crash At Essex County Airport
News

Gun-Related Incident Sends Ridgewood Homeowner For Psychological Evaluation

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Ridgewood police
Ridgewood police Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file photo)

A Ridgewood homeowner was taken for a psychological evaluation following a brief incident Saturday morning.

Police from surrounding towns rushed to assist their village colleagues following a report of a man with a gun on Newcomb Road between Grove and Pleasant parks shortly before noon.

Ridgewood police alerted and then called off both a SWAT team and village firefighters after quickly gaining control of the situation.

An ambulance took the 60-something resident to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for observation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.