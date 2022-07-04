Gun Put To Driver’s Head In Hackensack Cab Robbery, Six Suspects Seized

A gun that was put to the head of a cab driver was recovered by Hackensack police who seized an 18-year-old East Rutherford resident and five juveniles accused of robbing him.

Rahmeir McBride was being processed at Hackensack police headquarters following the arrests when he made a run for it. He didn’t get far, authorities said.

The driver told police that he’d picked up seven people from the Paramus area and was headed to their requested destination when he was robbed on March 26 near Columbus Park, Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.

“They first demanded the money from him by pointing a handgun at his torso area,” Antista said. “The driver refused, at which point the person holding the gun to took out the magazine and showed him the bullets inside of it.

“The gun was then pointed at the victim's head, which prompted [him] to give up the money,” the captain said.

The bandits then fled on foot, he said.

Hackensack detectives identified McBride and the five juveniles, Antista said.

Detective Sergio Raneli spotted McBride walking in the area of Newman Street around noontime Tuesday wearing the same clothes as during the robbery, the captain said.

Seeing Ranelli and Detectives Robert Ghirardi and Massimo Dimartino, McBride bolted on foot, he said.

He tossed a .40-caliber Hi-Point handgun into a nearby laundry parking lot moments before the detectives captured him, Antista said.

A court-approved search of McBride’s apartment turned up proceeds from a recent burglary, he said.

McBride was charged with armed robbery and weapons possession, as well as resisting arrest. The juveniles were issued delinquency complaints alleging similar offenses.

McBride remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the juveniles were sent to a detention center or released to parents or guardians.

