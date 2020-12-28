Gun Comes Flying Out Window During Elmwood Park Police Stop, Driver Speeds Off

A passenger tossed a loaded gun out the window of a sedan that sped off following an Elmwood Park police stop, authorities said.

An officer stopped the gray 2006 BMW 330 – which had tinted front windows, a tinted windshield and no front license plate – on Herman Street at the corner of Stone Avenue at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

Tthe front-seat passenger then rolled down the window and tossed out a loaded 9mm Taurus PT709 pistol, Foligno said.

The driver then made a right onto Stone Avenue, hit the gas and sped away, turning right onto northbound Mola Boulevard, the chief said.

Police recovered the weapon and asked the public for help identifying the BMW or its owner.

Foligno said it had a New Jersey license plate in back that read: X45LAF.

Anyone who might have seen something or has area surveillance video of information that could help investigators is asked to contact the Elmwood Park Police Department at (201) 796-0700.

