GRISLY FIND: 70-Something Westwood Woman Was Dead At Least A Week, Responders Say

The body of an elderly Westwood woman was found at home in bed on Monday, at least a week and possibly more since she'd died, responders said.

Joan Winter, 70, formerly of Yonkers and Hartsdale, NY, and her brother Mark, 76, had lived together for several years in what had been their late mother's Kennedy Terrace home on a quiet cul-de-sac, responders said.

Her brother, formerly of Manhattan's Upper West Side, was initially brought to Westwood police headquarters for questioning late in the afternoon on Feb. 13, they said.

It wasn't immediately clear whether or not authorities suspected any wrongdoing.

However, Westwood Police Chief Michael Pontillo referred all questions to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, which handles criminal and suspicious deaths. An email message was left there Monday afternoon.

An autopsy by the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office was expected to determine the cause of death, assisted by the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which was collecting evidence.

