‘Grinch’ Dolan Uses Facial Recognition To Kick NJ Mom Out Of Rockettes Show

Bergen County mom Kelly Conlon brought her daughter’s Girl Scout troop to see the world-famous Rockettes kick up their heels but got kicked out of Radio City instead.

The villain? Madison Square Garden CEO James Dolan.

Conlon, who also happens to be a civil attorney with Davis, Saperstein & Salomon on Teaneck, said facial recognition technology alerted staff to her presence.

So while the girls enjoyed the Christmas Spectacular last month, the Wyckoff mom was left out in the cold – and rain -- even though she had a legit ticket.

“They said my firm was on the attorney exclusion list and escorted me out,” Conlon, 44, told The New York Post.

That’s because Davis, Saperstein & Salomon is involved in litigation against one of MSG Entertainment’s restaurants.

Seems former Knicks player Charles Oakley isn’t the only person who found himself barred from Dolan’s venues.

Conlon isn’t even involved in any of her firm’s cases against MSG Entertainment, but that doesn’t matter.

Dolan apparently has a standing order that bans anyone who works for a law firm representing plaintiffs against his Knicks, Rangers and facilities such as Radio City and the Garden.

Helping him enforce the rule is what MSG Entertainment calls “biometric identifier” security – which one would think is designed to catch terrorists or wanted felons.

It seems dozens of employees at the Teaneck law firm are in the database, according to The New York Times.

Conlon had passed the metal screening and was leading the girls through the Art Deco landmark when she said she heard someone say, “woman with long dark hair and gray scarf.”

She said she was then approached, asked for ID and bounced.

Dolan’s underlings defended the move.

“MSG instituted a straightforward policy that precludes attorneys from firms pursuing active litigation against the Company from attending events at our venues until that litigation has been resolved. While we understand this policy is disappointing to some, we cannot ignore the fact that litigation creates an inherently adversarial environment,” MSG Entertainment said in a statement to The Post.

“All impacted attorneys were notified of the policy, including Davis, Saperstein & Salomon, which was notified twice,” it said. “In this particular situation, only the one attorney who chose to attend despite being notified in advance that she would be denied entry, was not permitted to enter, and the rest of her group — including the Girl Scouts — were all able to attend and enjoy the show.”

Lawyers from other firms have balked at the policy in recent months.

One of them was allegedly denied entry to Mariah Carey’s recent “Merry Christmas to All Show” at the Garden. Five more their representation of a man who got sucker-punched in a viral video after a Rangers game got them banned.

“Of course you don’t want your daughter’s friends and her parents to see something like that — especially since it was kind of a commotion,” Conlon told The Post. “It was not comfortable.”

“This whole scheme is a pretext for doing collective punishment on adversaries who would dare sue MSG in their multibillion-dollar network,” Sam Davis said. “Separating a mother from her daughter and Girl Scouts she was watching over – and to do it under the pretext of protecting any disclosure of litigation information – is absolutely absurd.

“The fact they’re using facial recognition to do this is frightening. It’s un-American.”

Looks like the folks at his firm will be on the outs with Dolan for the foreseeable future.

That’s because Davis is planning a suit.

