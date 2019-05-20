Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

News

GRAPHIC CONTENT: 3 Dover Officers On Paid Leave Following 'Disturbing' Arrest

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
** Graphic content** The video shows authorities struggling to apprehend Cyprian Luke, 19, of Morristown, who was wanted for aggravated assault, violating court orders and criminal mischief.
** Graphic content** The video shows authorities struggling to apprehend Cyprian Luke, 19, of Morristown, who was wanted for aggravated assault, violating court orders and criminal mischief. Video Credit: Savv FrmFoe on Facebook

Three Dover police officers were placed on paid leave while authorities investigate an arrest video that captured them punching a 19-year-old man several times while attempting to take him into custody, Mayor James Dodd said Monday.

Dodd called the video "very disturbing" and said swift action will be taken against the officers -- one of whom was injured during the arrest -- if the investigation finds they behaved inappropriately.

The video shows authorities struggling to apprehend Cyprian Luke, 19, of Morristown, who was wanted for aggravated assault, violating court orders and criminal mischief. Luke had a warrant out for his arrest when police found him near a Krauszer’s food store around 2 a.m.

Officers can be seen in the videos trying to handcuff Luke for several minutes, ordering him to roll over and put his hands behind his back. When Luke resists, authorities hit him in the face, footage shows.

The arrest investigation was behind handled by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office under the supervision of the state office of the Attorney General.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.