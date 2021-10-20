Grandson Of Slain Elmwood Park Man Charged With Murder, Weapons Offenses

UPDATE: Bergen County prosecutor's detectives signed murder and weapons charges against the grandson of a prominent Elmwood Park resident who responders said was killed with an ax.

Jason Vicari, 21, of Wyckoff remained held in the Bergen County Jail following Tuesday's killing of 81-year-old Ronald Vicari.

The younger Vicari was taken into custody following a brief SWAT standoff at the older man's Beechwood Avenue home. He awaits a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

A family member had called police at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday after finding the elder Vicari mortally wounded and his grandson still there following some type of dispute, authorities told Daily Voice.

Responding officers summoned the Bergen County Regional SWAT team, along with the county Regional Crisis Negotiation Team, after Vicari refused to come out, they said.

Vicari emerged without further incident and was taken in handcuffs to an ambulance.

Ronald Vicari was known in town, having served on the borough Planning Board and Zoning Board of Adjustment.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella was expected to issue a news release Wednesday.

The prosecutor said in a statement Tuesday that detectives from his office were investigating, assisted by Elmwood Park police, the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

