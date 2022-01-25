Gourmet Dessert Shop Boasting ‘World’s Best Cookies’ Opening Second NJ Store

A gourmet dessert franchise boasting the “world’s best cookies” is soon opening its second location in the Garden State.

Crumbl Cookies — a national gourmet brand first opened in Logan, Utah in 2017 — is coming to Nassau Park Boulevard in Princeton, a representative told DailyVoice.com.

The new store is currently finishing up the building stage of the process.

“We are excited for the Princeton store to open!” the representative said. “Right now, your location is in the build-out stage getting ready to open their doors.”

The first New Jersey Crumbl Cookies store opened on Route 66 in Ocean Township.

Crumbl Cookies, which rotates its cookie flavors each week, shares its current offerings on social media:

While a specific launch date hasn’t yet been confirmed, a representative said the Princeton store is hoping to open sometime next month.

“We don't have an exact date but are aiming for February (things can always change — especially with all of the sourcing challenges that exist in today's world), but keep watching our social media channels for that information!” the representative said.

There are currently 344 Crumbl Cookies stores across 42 states, the brand’s website says.

Follow Crumbl Cookies on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok for the latest updates.

Crumbl Cookies, 650 Nassau Park Blvd., Princeton, NJ 08540

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.