GOTCHA! Wayne Police Not Fooled By Bogus Bomb Threat At Willowbrook Mall

The driver of a stolen car stopped by Wayne police called in a bomb threat at the Macy’s in the Willowbrook Mall in the hopes of distracting them, authorities charged.

Capt. Michael McNiff wasn’t fooled.

While units responded to the 911 call at the mall, McNiff reminded officers on the road that it could be a diversionary tactic, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

Sure enough, the call was traced to Shaquanda White, 30, of East Orange, who was driving a Honda Accord that had just been stopped by Officer Chris Savitsky outside the Yard House restaurant at Willowbrook, the captain said.

The sedan, which bore a bogus temporary license plate, had been reported stolen, Daly said.

Savitsky was backed up by Officers Margaret Porco, David Talerico and Steven Powers and Sgt. Bob Franciose.

Meanwhile, Communications Bureau Supervisor Michael Williams instructed dispatchers to capture data related to the 911 call. They found the call was coming from the car that Savitsky stopped, Daly said.

Detective Anne Shivas ran a check on the phone number and determined that it belonged to White, he said.

White was charged with creating a false public alarm and misuse of 911.

She and her passengers – Cristal Rennie, 29, also of East Orange, and Nashid Wilson, 22, of Newark were charged with receiving stolen property.

Wilson also was charged with hindering apprehension and illegal possession of a prescription drug. Turns out he also had multiple outstanding warrants, Daly said.

Wayne police sent all three to the Passaic County Jail to await first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Meanwhile, a sweep of the mall assisted by a Passaic County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit turned up “nothing out of the ordinary,” the captain said.

