GOTCHA! Teaneck Police Tap Trio Of Bronx Porch Pirates In Package-Packed Sedan

Teaneck police nabbed three porch pirates from the Bronx in a car packed with packages that had just been stolen from nearly a dozen homes in town, authorities said.

An alert resident immediately dialed 911 after seeing a package snatched from a doorstep, Police Chief Glen O’Reilly said.

A second resident supplied a security video showing one of the thieves, as well as their getaway car, O’Reilly said (see photo below).

As police converged on the area, Officer Nick Ruscingno spotted the sedan.

Backups helped stop the car, which was stuffed with packages that contained several thousand dollars worth of booty throughout the inside of the car and its trunk, the chief said.

It turned out the trio took turns going up to victims’ homes with an empty box from a previous theft -- creating the appearance of making a delivery – and then swapping the empty for a recently-delivered item, O’Reilly said.

Charged with theft are Aderlin Lluberez, 19, Albiery Lugo, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile. The likelihood that area authorities will ever seen them again is questionable, though. All were released under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law after being processed on Monday, March 28.

“To date, officers and detectives determined that the trio were involved with thefts from at least eleven homes in Teaneck,” O’Reilly said. “However, detectives believe there are more outstanding victims. Anyone who believes they may have been victimized are asked to call the Teaneck Police Department.”

CALL: (201) 837-2600

