GOTCHA! Repeat Offender Resists After Hackensack Police Track Him Down, Director Says

A repeat offender was arrested for the third time in a little over seven months after Hackensack police said he committed a series of vehicle burglaries along a stretch of high-rises.

Reggie Scott, 40, who lives on nearby First Street, initially eluded security guards -- as well as a police manhunt -- following break-ins along Prospect Avenue, Police Director Raymond Guidetti said.

On Tuesday, Oct. 19, however, he was behind bars.

Scott was a passenger in a vehicle stopped on Monday by detectives working on a tip from the public, Guidetti said. He initially resisted but was subdued and taken into custody, the director said.

Police charged Scott with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and possession of a small amount of drugs. Additional charges were expected.

Scott, meanwhile, remained in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

