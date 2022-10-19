GOTCHA! Repeat Offender Resists After Hackensack Police Track Him Down: Authorities

A repeat offender was arrested for the third time in a little over seven months after Hackensack police said he committed a series of vehicle burglaries along a stretch of high-rises.

He put up a fight, though, and had to be Tased, authorities said.

Reggie Scott, 40, initially eluded security guards -- as well as a police manhunt -- following break-ins along Prospect Avenue, Hackensack Police Director Raymond Guidetti said.

On Tuesday, Oct. 19, however, he was behind bars.

"During the month of October, the City of Hackensack suffered from a rash of burglaries to a number of motor vehicles in the area of Prospect Avenue and American Legion Drive," said Capt. Michael Antista, the officer in charge of the department. "During one instance on October 12th, (Scott) was observed exiting a vehicle and promptly fled on foot from officers, eluding capture.

"Detectives have been working tirelessly to gather information and evidence regarding the crimes," the captain noted.

They quickly identified Scott, who lives on nearby First Street, as their suspect.

It was around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Antista said, when detectives and patrol officers, acting on a tip, spotted Scott in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the area of South State Street and Kansas Street.

They stopped the vehicle and began to take Scott into custody when he "actively resisted arrest by kicking and pushing several officers and attempted to flee on foot," the captain said.

An officer deployed his Taser on Scott was soon in handcuffs.

He was first taken to Hackensack University Medical Center before being processed at police headquarters and sent to the Bergen County Jail.

Police charged Scott with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and possession of a small amount of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Additional charges were expected.

Scott remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.