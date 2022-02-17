GOTCHA! Ramsey Police Nab Late-Night Parts Thieves At Route 17 Dealership

Ramsey police nabbed a trio of late-night part-strippers from South Jersey at a Route 17 auto dealership.

Israel F. Ortiz, 19, and Britney Jimenez, 20, were arrested and a juvenile detained after police converged on the Mitsubishi dealership on the southbound highway just past Island Road shortly at 11:30 Wednesday, Feb. 16.

The trio from Sewell in Gloucester County were "in the process of removing parts from a vehicle using battery-powered tools," Ramsey Police Chief Brian M. Lyman said.

Jimenez, it turned out, had four outstanding warrants out of Camden County, records show.

She and Ortiz were both charged with theft, conspiracy, criminal attempt and possession of burglary tools before being sent to the Bergen County Jail to await first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The juvenile was detained on a delinquency complaint pending release to his parents.

The vehicle that the three arrived in was seized while detectives applied for a search warrant.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.